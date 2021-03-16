Five SSWSC skiers podium at Nordic Regional Championships

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Owen Jones won the U16 men's sprint title at the Western Regional Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah. (Courtesy Brian Tate)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Since Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic athletes didn’t have a National Championships this winter, the Western Region created a three-day culminating event for athletes across the Western United Sates.

Taking advantage of the end of season competition, 22 SSWSC athletes traveled to the 2002 Olympic Venue at Soldier Hollow in Utah.

Owen Jones won Thursday’s U16 male sprint title and teammate Grey Barbier earned second. Thomas Cooper sneaked into the top 10, taking ninth in the sprint finals, while Henry Magill finished 12th.

In the U20/U18 race, Wally Magill had the fastest qualifying time but finished fourth in the final.

In the U20/U18 and U16 women’s sprint race didn’t see a Steamboat skier get by the quarterfinals.

The girls had more success in the classic races. The U20/U18 skiers were led by Sidney Barbier in 18th. Ellery Hodges took 23rd, Heidi Andre earned 31st.

Nikita Andre had the best finish among Steamboat skiers in the U16 race as she finished 20th. Kiri May was 28th and Grace Olexa earned 37th.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Henry Magill won the U16 boys 5K freestyle race at the Western Regional Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah. (Courtesy Brian Tate)



Grey Barbier was the victor in the men’s U16 classic race, and Jones was just off the podium in fourth. Cooper finished seventh, and Henry Magill took 17th. Campbell McLaren competed in his first major event and earned 36th.

Wally Magill was second in the U20/U18 men’s 10K classic race. Trey Jones was 12th, Sumner Cotton was 16th and Griff Rillos was 17th.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Nikita Andre finished second in the U16 women's 5K freestyle race the at the Western Regional Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah. (Courtesy Brian Tate)



With Saturday’s freestyle skiing races came new snow. Andre led the Steamboat women with a second-place finish in the U16 women’s 5K. Andre’s win is all the more impressive since she’s actually a U14 athlete. Teammate Olexa was sixth and May was eighth.

Grace Zanni paced the U20/U18 Steamboat skiers, earning sixth overall and third among U18 athletes. Sidney Barbier was ninth overall and sixth among U18 athletes.

Henry Magill had his best result Saturday, winning the U16 men’s 5K. Grey Barbier was behind him in third and Cooper finished eighth. Wally Magill had the third-best time in the U20/U18 10K race and Rillos was ninth overall. Jones finished 26th in the race while Cotton took 32nd.

