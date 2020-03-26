How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?

Editor’s note: This page will be updated daily with the latest information.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fourteen people Routt County have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

The county’s first case was confirmed March 20, affecting two out-of-state visitors who have since recovered and have been released from quarantine.

As more tests results make it through the massive backlog at both the state-run lab and private labs, officials expect more positive results in Routt County. Test results currently are taking up to a week to turnaround.

In Routt County:

10 positive cases

8 active cases

0 deaths

123 tests administered

In Colorado:

1,430 positive cases

24 deaths

184 hospitalized

10,122 people tested

9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities