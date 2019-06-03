In Our Shoes

A series on sexual assault in the Yampa Valley

Need support?

The content of this series can be upsetting or triggering in relation to a trauma you directly or indirectly have experienced.

Advocates of Routt County offers 24/7 support. Reach out confidentially to an advocate by calling the crisis line at 970-879-8888.

﻿What to do if you’re sexually assaulted



• Go to the hospital: A victim of sexual assault can choose to get a medical forensic exam without reporting the assault to law enforcement.

• Report to law enforcement: Any evidence collected in the medical exam is given to law enforcement with the individual’s contact information. A victim can choose whether the evidence is tested.

• Report anonymously: Any evidence collected in the medical exam is given to law enforcement without the victim’s contact information. The victim cannot choose whether to have the evidence tested.

• Choose whether to test the evidence: Law enforcement must store the evidence for at least two years. Victims can call the law enforcement agency if they decide to pursue criminal justice options.

• Call Advocates of Routt County: 24/7 crisis line 970-879-8888

Source: Colorado Division of Criminal Justice



Communities at risk



Anyone can be a victim of sexual violence, but these communities are disproportionately affected:

LGBTQ

• 44% of lesbians and 61% of bisexual women experience rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner compared with 35% of heterosexual women.

• 26% of gay men and 37% of bisexual men experience rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner compared with 29% of heterosexual men.

Women

• 1.3 million women report being raped in the previous 12 months in the United States.

• 18% of women have been raped in their lifetimes compared with 1.4% of men.

Young people

• 80% of female victims experienced their first rape before age 25 and almost half experienced their first rape before age 18.

• 28% of male victims were first raped when they were 10 or younger.

People with disabilities

• An estimated 39% of female victims of rape had a disability at the time of the rape.

• Nearly 24% of male victims who experienced sexual violence other than rape had a disability at the time of the victimization.

People of color

• 22% of black women have experienced rape at some point in their lives.

• 27% of American Indian or Alaska Native women have experienced rape at some point in their lives.

• 33% of multiracial non-Hispanic women reported rape victimization in their lifetimes.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

Colorado’s rural mountain communities



﻿In Our Shoes events



Events are hosted by the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Advocates of Routt County, Steamboat Creates and Young Bloods Collective.

• Saturday, July 27: Art exhibit opening, spoken word performances, Jasmir Belly Dancing Troupe and panel discussion from 5 to 8 p.m. in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

• Aug. 1 to Aug. 31: Art exhibit on display in the Baggage Room at the Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

• Thursday, Aug. 8: “Beartown” book discussion from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Baggage Room at the Depot Art Center

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Survivors support group meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Baggage Room at the Depot Art Center

• Thursday, Aug. 22: Healthy relationship presentations for teens and parents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Baggage Room at the Depot Art Center

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Self-defense class led by Tara Shaffer from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Baggage Room at the Depot Art Center

