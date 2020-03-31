Video Gallery: COVID-19 local panels

The Pilot & Today in conjunction with the city of Steamboat Springs has held several live panel discussions with local experts and community leaders about COVID-19 and its impacts.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Local Coronavirus Panel LIVE: Routt County officials and medical professionals discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic from a local perspective.The panel includes Dr. Laura Sehnert with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Routt County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Brian Harrington, Interim Steamboat Springs Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli and Routt County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow. The moderator is Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor. Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Friday, March 20, 2020

COVID-19 Business Panel LIVE: Steamboat and Routt County officials address questions about business resources following the outbreak of COVID-19.The panel includes Kara Stoller, CEO of the Steamboat Springs Chamber; Jessica Valand, Colorado Workforce Center; Whitney Bakarich, Mind Springs Health and Jennifer Dorr, Routt County Human Services.The moderator is Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor. Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Monday, March 23, 2020

COVID-19 Public Health Orders Panel LIVE: Steamboat and Routt County officials address questions about the county's two public health orders issued Tuesday.The panel includes Jason Lacy, president of the Steamboat Springs City Council; Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner; and Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen. The moderator is Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor. Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COVID-19 Panel: Testing and stay-at-home order LIVE: Steamboat Springs and Routt County officials address questions about local COVID-19 testing efforts and the statewide stay-at-home order.The panel includes Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton, Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy and Routt County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Harrington. The moderator is Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor. Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Friday, March 27, 2020

Local financial experts address people’s questions about the new government stimulus and finances following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.