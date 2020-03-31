Video Gallery: COVID-19 local panels

The Pilot & Today in conjunction with the city of Steamboat Springs has held several live panel discussions with local experts and community leaders about COVID-19 and its impacts.
Routt County officials and medical professionals discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic from a local perspective.
Steamboat and Routt County officials address questions about business resources following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Steamboat and Routt County officials address questions about the county’s two public health orders.
Steamboat Springs and Routt County officials address questions about local COVID-19 testing efforts and the statewide stay-at-home order.
Local financial experts address people’s questions about the new government stimulus and finances following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.