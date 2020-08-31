Steamboat school board approves raise for Superintendent Brad Meeks
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Board of Education awarded Superintendent Brad Meeks a 3% raise Monday, agreeing to a revised contract that lasts through June 2022.
|County / State
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Routt
|8
|1731
|0
|Eagle
|23
|4621
|0
|Garfield
|6
|4928
|0
|Grand
|20
|1103
|0
|Moffat
|1
|637
|0
|Rio Blanco
|0
|421
|0
|Summit
|22
|2797
|0
|Colorado
|946
|406276
|2
