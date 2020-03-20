Local crisis support, food, housing, transportation and utility resources for those impacted by COVID-19

Crisis Support Services

State Crisis Line-Colorado Crisis Services

844-493-8255/text TALK to 38255

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center – UCHealth Emergency Care

970-870-1163

1024 Central Park Dr. in Steamboat Springs

Provides 24/7 emergency medical services. Level III trauma center.

Advocates of Routt County

24/7 Hotline: 970-879-8888; Office: 970-879-2034

Advocates is asking clients to do virtual meetings but we can meet in person if necessary. There are some limited, designated financial resources to help with housing and financial assistance for victims.

Routt County Department of Human Services

970-870-5253

Providing all services online or over the phone. All federal benefits are required to continue. Food assistance, medical, CCAP, all adult programs, child welfare and adult protection will continue. The lobby will be open for drop-off but no face-to-face interactions. People can use the kiosk in the lobby to apply, pick up an application or use the internal phone to call a worker and/or get an interview.

Mind Springs Health

Client Crisis Line: 877-866-8192

Currently still seeing clients in the office. Clients are asked the COVID 19 screening questions by phone before they come in and again when they arrive. Clients that answer yes to any question are asked to return home and call for an alternative appointment.

Integrated Community

970-871-4599; Resource and referral/immigration: 970-819-0190 or resource@ciiccolorado.org; Interpretation: 970-620-1513 or translate@ciiccolorado.org; Education Programs: 970-819-3720 or educate@ciiccolorado.org; Early Childhood: 970-819-1898 or ece@ciiccolorado.org.

Integrated Community has closed its office but is handling client services by phone and video as needed. Integrated Community can assist with translation of documents for all agencies and can also provide over the phone interpretation upon request.

Selah Steamboat

970-871-1307 or text 970-819-3603

The office is closed, but available for appointments when needed. Clients can call or text to schedule an appt or take advantage of any of their services and to pick up needed baby items. If you are not a client but need baby items, they are happy to give them to you, just call.

Colorado Workforce Center

For Employees Contact Amy Morris: 970-879-3075 or amy.morris@state.co.us; For Employers Contact Christina Oxley: 970-620-1690 or christina.oxley@state.co.us

Office is closed, but services provided via phone and email. Employee assistance in filing for unemployment or finding a temporary job. Employer support on layoffs and employee supports as well as financial assistance resources as they become available.

Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay

Workers in certain industries are eligible for up to four days of paid sick leave when experiencing flu-like symptoms and awaiting test results for COVID-19.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits

If a member works for a ski resort or other employer that closed or reduced hours to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the member can file or reopen an unemployment claim.

Housing Resources

Yampa Valley Housing Authority

970-870-0167

Section 8 Rental Assistance

970-725-3347

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It provides a subsidy for qualified families to obtain existing rental housing at a rent they can afford. For more information, go to the HUD Website about the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Lift Up of Routt County

970-870-8804

LiftUp has closed its thrift store and donation center, call for more information.

Northwest Colorado Health – WIC

970-879-1632

USDA – Single Family Housing Repair Loans & Grants in Colorado

970-399-8199 or victoria.martinez@usda.gov

Evictions

• Some municipalities are suspending evictions during the outbreak and redeploying sheriff’s deputies to address other needs. You may need to reach out to the sheriff.

• The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be suspending foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration until the end of April. (Presidential press conference, March 18, 2020).

• The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) also ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions for any single-family mortgages they back for at least 60 days.

Food Resources

LiftUp of Routt County

970-870-8804

• Steamboat food bank: 970-870-8804; 2095 Curve Court

1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Call ahead with arrival time and number of people in your family. Left-side drive thru window is for food box pick up; right-side window is for case management services.

• Oak Creek food bank: 970-736-1047; 227 Dodge Ave.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday; 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Delivery at the door only or to homebound elderly/disabled clients. Rocket Packs available to children and can be picked up at the schools by coordinating with Rita Rhodes or Megan Wykhuis.

• Hayden food bank: 970-276-4214; 151 W. Jefferson Ave.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Delivery at the door only.

Northwest Colorado Health – WIC

970-879-1632

Routt County Department of Human Services

970-870-5253

Routt County Council on Aging

970-879-0633

• Meals on Wheels: Provides freshly prepared, warm, nutritional meals to our Meals on Wheels patrons four days per week in Steamboat, two days per week in Hayden and three days per week in South Routt. Participants of the age 60 and older are able to use the service free of charge with a suggested donation of $3 per meal. Packaged meals (hot or cold) available for pick up or for delivery (at noon) in all of their service areas.

• All social gatherings and field trips are canceled.

• The transportation services are open. Call 970-879-0633 for a meal or transportation reservation.

• Senior Eat and Greet Lunches on hold until further notice.

Hayden Congregational Food Bank

970-276-3510

Distributes free food to individuals and families in Hayden who do not have enough food supplies to last until their next paycheck or until SNAP benefits are re-issued. Call to begin the screening process; walk-ins are not accepted.

Transportation Resources

Steamboat Springs Transit – Public Transportation Services

970-879-3717

Provides fixed route transit throughout the City of Steamboat Springs, curb to curb para-transit service, year-round bus service provided daily around town, and between downtown and the mountain.

LiftUp of Routt County

970-870-8804

Provides gas vouchers for qualifying individuals and families needing to relocate out of Routt County. LiftUp has closed its thrift store and donation center, call for more information.

Routt County Veterans Affairs

970-870-5469

Provides transportation for veterans to medical appointments in Grand Junction and Denver.

Routt County Council on Aging – Senior Ride Program

970-879-0633

Provides transportation for senior citizens of Routt County to and from meal sites, medical appointments, shopping, banking and the post office.

PeopleCare West

970-874-0136

Transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and errands, available to all private pay customers.

Utility Resources

Routt County Department of Human Services LEAP

866-432-8435

Helps qualifying low-income households cover part of their winter home heating costs from Nov. 1 to April 30.

LiftUp of Routt County

970-870-8804

Assistance for individuals and families with utilities (gas, electric, water, propane and sewer). LiftUp has closed its thrift store and donation center, call for more information.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council

970-871-9299 ext. 104

• Provides home energy assessments and safety checks for all homes. Provides weatherization, air sealing, insulation and energy efficiency assistance for homeowners who apply and earn 80% or less of area median income.

• Healthy Home Check Up: quick fixes (such as carbon monoxide detectors or safety grab bars) for home of people who earn 80% or less of the median income.

Northwest Colorado Council of Government’s Energy Program

800-332-3669

Provides residential weatherization services to income qualified applicants which are proven to decrease utility bills monthly by 10 to 30%, sometimes more. Weatherization services include safety testing and repair or replacement, refrigerator replacement, insulation, air sealing, storm windows and doors.

Utility Shut Off

• Members who cannot pay their utility bills should contact their utility service provider to find out what accommodations are being made to assist customers during the outbreak and to notify them that they cannot pay their bill due to COVID-19.

• A number of Colorado utilities, including Xcel Energy have announced that utilities will not be shut off due to COVID-19.

• Century Link and Comcast have announced a 60-day freeze on service disconnections, the waiving of late fees and an increase in the number of wi-fi hotspots available to customers. Data use limits for consumer customers are also being suspended.