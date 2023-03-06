Letter: More reasons why I believe Brown Ranch will not work
If the units coming into Brown Ranch truly are going to be affordable housing, one has to assume that the residents won’t have cars and will have to rely on busing for transportation. To get workers to their new jobs, we’d need to build a lot of new bus stops all over the city and beyond. And to accommodate these carless residents, supposedly they are building their own grocery store, drugstore, a laundromat, etc.
Well, if I lived in Silver Spur 1 or 2, or even Milner, I would definitely use their grocery store and drugstore for a quick pick up rather than drive all the way to the east side of Steamboat. Then, Safeway and City Market and their pharmacies, as well as Walgreens will end up losing a lot of revenue. And are all these Brown Ranch children meant to attend the brand new Sleeping Giant School?
That school will probably lose its luster with overcrowded classrooms, and probably a lower educated student base. And now they are discussing water rights. Give me a break.
Leslie Alperin
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.