Letter: More reasons why I believe Brown Ranch will not work

If the units coming into Brown Ranch truly are going to be affordable housing, one has to assume that the residents won’t have cars and will have to rely on busing for transportation. To get workers to their new jobs, we’d need to build a lot of new bus stops all over the city and beyond. And to accommodate these carless residents, supposedly they are building their own grocery store, drugstore, a laundromat, etc.

Well, if I lived in Silver Spur 1 or 2, or even Milner, I would definitely use their grocery store and drugstore for a quick pick up rather than drive all the way to the east side of Steamboat. Then, Safeway and City Market and their pharmacies, as well as Walgreens will end up losing a lot of revenue. And are all these Brown Ranch children meant to attend the brand new Sleeping Giant School?

That school will probably lose its luster with overcrowded classrooms, and probably a lower educated student base. And now they are discussing water rights. Give me a break.

Leslie Alperin

Steamboat Springs