Steamboat Resort lift chairs, gondola cabins to be auctioned off next week

Chairs from the Preview lift from Steamboat Resort will be among the items auctioned off to the public beginning Monday, May 23.

Steamboat Resort/Courtesy photo

The second phase of the $100 million project at Steamboat Resort known as Full Steam Ahead is bringing in many additions, such as the lower portion of the new Wild Blue gondola.

To accommodate the slew of changes at the resort, the Preview and Christie III chairlifts were removed. Chairs from Christie III, as well as a select number of cabins from the Gondola installed in 1986 and a medical gondola cabin, will be available to the public in an online auction beginning Monday, May 23 at 8 a.m, according to Steamboat Resort.

The Wild Blue gondola will service Greenhorn Ranch, a new learning area opening in winter 2022-23 and will be equipped with a beginner chairlift and several magic carpets, so there was no longer a need for Preview.

The chairs from the Preview lift were sold internally to employees earlier in May.

Christie III was installed in 1979 to increase uphill capacity, according to the resort, but has run minimally over the past few seasons since it was one of the older lifts at the resort and parts were difficult to track down to make repairs.

The chairs from Christie III are different from most as they have foam armrests and padded backs.

The medical cabin was installed as part of the 1986 gondola and was minimally used and has been kept inside ever since, so it’s in “pristine condition,” according to the resort.

The online auction will run through 8 p.m May 29 and can be accessed at steamboat.com/things-to-do/events/chair-auction . All chairs and cabins must be picked up in person on June 11 in the Meadows parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and cannot be stored for additional time, delivered or shipped. Specific dimensions will be listed on the auction site.

Funds raised from the auction will be distributed to the resort’s Charitable and Environmental Funds at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. Last year’s auction of the Priest Creek chairs raised over $200,000.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.