PHOTOS: Rep. Joe Neguse on the loose in Routt County

The town of Yampa may have had its first visit from a federally elected official since President Theodore Roosevelt stopped by about a century ago — or at least that’s what Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan thinks.
U.S. House Rep. Joe Neguse, who was reelected to a third term in Congress in November, visited Yampa, Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs on Thursday, April 6, for his first visit to Routt County since he became its representative in January.
Stops included a meeting with the Yampa Town Council, a listening session with agriculture producers about the farm bill at South Routt High School in Oak Creek and a town hall meeting in Steamboat Springs.
