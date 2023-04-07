PHOTOS: Rep. Joe Neguse on the loose in Routt County

Carmen Anarella, president of the Northwest Colorado Future Farmers of America District and South Routt High School student, gives U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse a tour of the greenhouse students in the school's Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources program use to get a head start on the growing season.

The town of Yampa may have had its first visit from a federally elected official since President Theodore Roosevelt stopped by about a century ago — or at least that’s what Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan thinks.

U.S. House Rep. Joe Neguse, who was reelected to a third term in Congress in November, visited Yampa, Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs on Thursday, April 6, for his first visit to Routt County since he became its representative in January.

Neguse, a Democrat from Boulder who has represented Colorado’s Second Congressional District since 2019, now serves parts of the Western Slope after his district expanded west during the state’s latest redistricting process.

Stops included a meeting with the Yampa Town Council, a listening session with agriculture producers about the farm bill at South Routt High School in Oak Creek and a town hall meeting in Steamboat Springs.

