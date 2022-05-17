Joe Neguse introduces himself to Steamboat Springs

Joe Neguse gives a speech at the Catamount Lake House in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, May 14, 2022, during a Routt County Democrats fundraiser. Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd District, which will expand to include Routt County next year, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse officially introduced himself to his new constituents in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, May 14.

Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and he spoke Saturday during a Routt County Democrats fundraiser at the Catamount Lake House.

The boundaries for the 2nd Congressional District are expanding to include Routt County, currently part of the 3rd Congressional District and represented in Congress by Republican Lauren Boebert.

Approved by the Colorado Supreme Court in November 2021, the new districts will go into effect for the upcoming election.

Neguse gave a speech at Saturday’s event, touching on several issues such as fighting climate change, which he considers the “defining issue of our time.”

Neguse also praised the infrastructure bill championed by the Biden administration, particularly a portion of the bill focused on managing wildfires. Neguse said the bill “provides the biggest investment in wildfire resiliency and mitigation, literally, in history.”

Neguse achieved national attention when he was named the impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

“If we lose the House this November,” Neguse said, “the same people who deny the results of the fair and free election of 2020 will be responsible for certifying the next one.”

Routt County voters will see Neguse on the ballot in November facing Republican challenger Marshall Dawson, as neither has opposition in the primary.

Neguse is heavily favored to retain his seat against Dawson, as Colorado’s newly redrawn 2nd District leans squarely in the Democrats’ favor, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Neguse was joined Saturday by Meghan Lukens, a social studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School who is running for the Colorado House of Representatives.

Meghan Lukens, a social studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School and candidate for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 seat

State Rep. Dylan Roberts also spoke at Catamount. Roberts is running for a state Senate seat in the 8th District against Republican Matt Solomon, a race Roberts describes as “the most competitive Senate race in the entire state this year.”

State Senate candidate Dylan Roberts

“This Senate race will decide which party controls the majority of the state Senate.” Roberts said.

Former Steamboat Springs City Council member Sonja Macys also gave a speech. She is running for District 3 Routt County Commissioner against Kathi Meyer, the Republican nominee. Macys opened her speech by promising to preserve public lands in Routt County.

Sonja Macys is running for County Commissioner for Routt County District 3

“Our community is really at a crossroads, and in case you have not noticed, we’ve been discovered,” Macys said, drawing a laugh from the audience.

The primaries are on June 28 for those registered with their respective parties. The general election takes place on Nov. 8. Lacking primary challengers, all four of these candidates will be on the November ballot.

