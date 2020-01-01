Lori Livingston: Yampa Valley Medical Center earns high accolades

I recently had a need to go to the emergency room at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and was reminded what a hidden gem we have here in Steamboat Springs. The circumstances around my visit were not the best, and from the moment I entered the ER ’til the moment I left, I was treated with the upmost kindness, care, compassion and understanding.

From the admission personnel to the nurses, the doctors and the techs, everyone made me feel special. The X-ray tech was such a kind caring man, and he immediately calmed me. Dr. Dave Wilkinson knew I was upset and talked me through my injury and showed so much compassion and knowledge throughout my entire experience.

I was attended to quickly — and I might add that the ER was full over the holiday weekend with emergency surgeries, patients being flown out, etc. —treated with the best quality of care and felt that every concern of mine was addressed and attended to fully. When I went back 10 days later to have stitches removed, I received the same amazing care and attention by Lynn, the ER nurse, and Dr. Dave Cionni, whom I had never met before with all my ER visits. Dr. Cionni was tender, kind and reassured me that my wound would heal just fine.

Yampa Valley Medical Center receives my highest accolades for service and person patient care. Yes, they are part of UCHealth, but I’m happy to say that the small town personal attention is still ever present. There are times that I am frustrated with the high costs, but I bet I would never get this personal one-on-one care in a large city hospital.

So thank you YVMC for being the best. And please keep doing the fantastic, personal job you have done in the past. A heartfelt thanks to all your staff and all the best for a happy, healthy New Year.

Lori Livingston

Steamboat Springs