Deb Proper

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 67

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Deb Proper is a new grandmother and has been cooking meals and traveling to help the new parents. She is an avid gardener, dog mom and artist who thrives in the community. She is president of the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps board.

How does this person inspire you?

Deb inspired me with her ability to embrace change at work in the ads department at Steamboat Pilot & Today when a new digital change came through. She helped me keep my attitude positive and is a mentor to us youngins. She stays young by embracing her new role as a grandmother.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

The community can learn that you can work to make a place what you want it to be through service and helping others. She is the first to lend a hand (or bedroom) to those in need. Deb cares about the arts and their prominence in Steamboat. She has lived here for more than three decades and welcomes newcomers with open arms. She has served on numerous boards to give back to a community that she loves.