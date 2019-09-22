Thriving at Altitude: Brad Cusenbary

Brad Cusenbary

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Brad Cusenbary has been battling brain cancer since 2009. After four brain surgeries and multiple rounds of treatment, he gets up every day and feeds horses and chickens, has a daddy adventure on Wednesdays and is still hunting (when he is lucky enough to draw tags). Being active in Routt County surrounded by family and friends is what keeps Brad here.