Barb Sanders

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 67

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Barb Sanders teaches art classes and has shown her art at the Depot Arts Center. She is a print maker. She is a Colorado State University-certified Master Gardener and hosts lunches for the local gardeners. She has health issues but never complains and is always pushing herself to snowshoe or shovel her 1/4-mile driveway. She is a great neighbor and dear friend who is supportive and selfless.