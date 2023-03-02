Steamboat looking to fill nearly 20 positions on city commissions, committees

City officials are looking for residents to fill nearly 20 vacant positions on commissions and committees that deal with a wide variety of issues from development in the community to intricacies of the Howelsen Hill Ice Rink.

In a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 28, City Manager Gary Suiter said serving on one of these boards would be an opportunity to help shape the future of Steamboat Springs.

“If you’re experienced or passionate about recreation, air accessibility, planning and development or historic preservations, we have an opening for you,” Suiter said. “I encourage our citizens to get involved and make a difference.”

Applications for each of these positions, with the exception of those on the Ice Rink Advisory Committee, are due to the city by March 15. Those interested can find applications at SteamboatSprings.net/90/Boards-Commissions and send complete ones to Laura Egger in the City Clerk’s Office at legger@steamboatsprings.net . All members of these boards, commissions or committees are given a Howelsen Hill Family Ski Pass.

Four of the openings are on the Urban Redevelopment Authority Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to City Council about how to appropriate property tax dollars collected through the Urban Redevelopment Authority near the base area of Steamboat Resort.

One of these positions is for a businessperson who operates within the boundaries of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, two more are for at-large committee members and another is for someone within the development community. Projects this group works on include redevelopment of Ski Time Square Drive and updates to the Gondola Transit Center.

Parks and Recreation Commission, which makes policy recommendations to City Council about a variety of issues related to parks, has three openings, each spanning a three-year term.

Planning Commission, which reviews and acts on policies related to land use, long-range planning and development, has two openings, each for a three-year term. In addition to a ski pass, members of the Planning Commission are also given a Haymaker Golf Pass.

The Local Marketing District, which oversees funding that is directed toward promoting air service to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, has one opening for a term that expires in March 2027.

The Historic Preservation Commission, which considers nominations for buildings to be placed on Steamboat’s register of historic places and makes policy recommendations to City Council regarding historic preservations, has three positions open, each for a three-year term.

The Board of Adjustment, which reviews adjustment requests from single-family homes and duplexes, has two positions open, each for three terms and a third alternate position open that lasts for two years.

The Ice Rink Advisory Committee advises the Parks and Recreation Commission and city staff regarding use of the Howelsen Hill Ice Rink and programing it holds. There are three, two-year seats open on this committee. Applications are due on March 31.

