SSWSC cross country, Alpine, big mountain athletes earn top results

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U16 cross country skier Campbell McLaren raced in Utah and took the gold medal for his division on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy photo

As the days of January quickly pass by, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes continue to dominate across all disciplines in competitions around the country.

Competing on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the SSWSC cross country team took around 40 athletes to the largest junior cross country ski event in the nation.

Trey Jones went home with victories on both days in the U18/U20 competitions, staying at the head of the pack for the entirety of both races.

Other top finishers from the weekend include U16 male race winner Campbell McLaren, who took gold on Friday, and U12 girls winner Beatrice Bishop, who won Saturday’s mass start race by 43 seconds.

Four SSWSC men’s Alpine athletes posted top results over a weekend of racing including U18 skier Jeremy Nolting, who stood on top of the podium in Loveland on Sunday, Jan. 22, following the first race of the Colorado Cup event. Roman Elvidge was not far behind with a bronze medal in the slalom race.

Nolting followed that up in the afternoon with a second-place finish and Daniel Ferruci took third.

Other SSWSC Alpine skiers were in Vermont for the Eastern Cup at Burke Mountain. Nick Demaro came out victorious for the U18 men in the slalom race.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club men’s U18 Alpine skiers Jeremy Nolting and Roman Elvidge take first and third, respectively, at the Colorado Cup event in Loveland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Due to season-long success, Nolting, Elvidge and Ferruci qualified for the 2023 Men’s National Development Group European FIS Competition Project in Italy from Jan. 27 to Feb. 14. The trip offers key development exposure to European FIS racing and prepares the athletes for future elite-level competitions at an international scale.

Rounding out a weekend of SSWSC success, the club’s athletes also competed in the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Big Mountain competitions at Steamboat Resort.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U12 boys snowboarding team celebrates a podium sweep during the Big Mountain competition at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Adam Lilly, Trevon Shoemaker and Phineas Walters took the top spots.

Lo Ying/Courtesy photo

Steamboat’s own came determined and earned podiums at every age group in the competition.

U12 female skiers Eliza Mueller and McKenzie Maines took first and third, respectively, in the ski competition on Saturday. Skiers on Sunday also saw top results with three athletes taking gold — U14 female Skylar Davison, U14 male Griffin Good and U18 female Ellie Reynolds.

U12 male snowboarders took eight of the top 10 places on Sunday, while sweeping the podium behind Adam Lilly, Trevon Shoemaker and Phineas Walters taking gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Sunday’s U12 to 14 male athletes, Mason Kemp and Kalkin Fidler, earned first and second on snowboards, with Riley McNew and Zoe Gerke taking the top two spots in the U15 to U18 female category.

