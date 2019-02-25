Reel Rock Film Festival ascends to new heights in 3rd visit to Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Reel Rock Film Festival is climbing back into Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The traveling film festival brings some of the best climbing documentaries to town, and the library loves having it visit.

If You Go What: Reel Rock Film Festival

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: $10

“We love it so much that we’re committed to making this an annual event at Bud Werner Library,” Adult Program Coordinator Jennie Lay wrote in an email. “These are films Steamboat loves, and our local community just wasn’t getting to see them in the past.”

This year’s festival features four films focused on daring adventures, gravity-defying climbs and even a few big laughs in the midst of seemingly perilous heights.

‘Age of Ondra’

“Age of Ondra” follows Adam Ondra, a 25-year-old Czech crusher, who set the benchmark for the sport — a 5.15d in Norway he dubbed “Silence” as in drop the mic-type silence. Ondra travels across Europe and the U.S. to learn new training methods and make new incredible first ascents as he chases his goal of hitting a 5.15 on first attempt.

‘Up to Speed’

When the 2020 Olympics announced climbing would become part of its thrilling summer games, everyone was excited for the historical impact it would have on the sport. However, shock would be the final outcome as speed climbing was announced as one of the three combined events required to earn a medal. “Up to Speed” traces the roots and competitors of this little known and seldom practiced sub-discipline, from its birth place of France to the speedy climbers of Moscow, Russia.

‘Queen Maud Land’

When you think of setting out on a climbing expedition, it’s doubtful Antarctica comes to mind as the place to go. “Queen of Maud” takes viewers to those icy peaks as six elite climbers take on one of the last great climbing frontiers. Jimmy Chin and Conrad Anker try a new route up the 3,600-foot Ulvetanna; Savannah Cummins and Anna Pfaff try to summit Holtanna; and Alex Honnold and Cedar Wright laugh and tremble their way across 13 spires. This doc shows the bottom of the world through the top of its highest mountains.

‘Valley of the Moon’

In the desert of Jordan, a vast landscape filled with sandstone walls awaits for those daring enough to climb them. “Valley of the Moon” follows two Israelis, their local Bedouin guide and, eventual partner in their endeavor, American climber Madaleine Sorkin as they attempt to create an 1,800-foot route through Wadi Rum, or Valley of the Moon, as the landscape is known. It also shows the power of climbing to cross cultural barriers and build strong friendships through adventure chasing.

The Reel Rock Film Festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Library Hall. The cost to attend is $10, which helps the library continue to bring the festival back year after year. Free popcorn and lemonade will also be provided.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com, call 970-871-4208 or follow her on Twitter @MackenzieShawna.