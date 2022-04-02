Police: Driver at large after nearly hitting Steamboat Springs police officer, crashing into patrol car
Authorities are looking for Lewis Dickerson
Steamboat police are warning the public to be cautious as authorities look for a man who’s accused of nearly running over one of the department’s officers and crashing into a patrol car at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
The man has been identified as Lewis Dickerson.
In addition to being wanted for a felony warrant out of Missouri, police said Dickerson will face multiple charges including attempted vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
According to a department news release, the Steamboat police officer was following up on a request for extra patrols around 2600 Jacob Circle after receiving reports of vehicles parking in the area, possibly with people sleeping inside them.
The release said the officer had witnessed signs someone was living in a storage unit earlier Thursday and arrested a woman for a warrant at that location. It is unclear how or if police believe the woman’s arrest was connected to the incident later in the day.
Still, police said that during the officer’s second patrol, he saw a man — now identified as Dickerson — sitting in a parked Chevrolet 250 pickup truck near the same storage unit. As the officer tried to contact Dickerson, he allegedly started to back up in the pickup.
According to the release, the officer yelled for Dickerson to “stop” and ran toward Dickerson’s door, but Dickerson continued in reverse, accelerated forward and nearly hit the officer, who had to move out of Dickerson’s way.
According to the release, Dickerson hit a patrol car as he continued to speed away. Police released images of the damage on Saturday, April 2. Officers also reported finding Dickerson’s vehicle on Friday, April 1.
Police are still searching for Dickerson.
Police warned that anyone who knows Dickerson’s whereabouts should not approach him but should call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information about this case is also being encouraged to call Steamboat police at 970-879-1144.
“This confrontation could have been much more violent and is a reminder of the dangers our officers face in the course of their duties,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a statement. “I’m proud of how our officer and department responded to the incident and commend everyone involved on their actions. Fortunately, our officer was not injured.”
