PHOTOS: Opening day at Howelsen Hill (with video) | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Opening day at Howelsen Hill (with video)

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

Enzo Aldighieri skis with ease as his mother, Jess, follows close behind at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
Members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club quickly constructed a snowboard slalom course at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
Members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club stir up clouds of snow at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
The face filled with skiers and snowboarders alike at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
The poma lift was the only one operating at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday, due to lack of snow at the top of the Barrows chairlift.
People waited in a socially distanced line to buy a pass at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
Lucas Sherman puts a harness on his daughter Chloe at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
The sun was shining at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.
Alice Pulford flaps her wings as she skis with help from her mother, Tiffani, at Howelsen Hill's opening day on Saturday.

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more