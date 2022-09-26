No injuries in incident requiring removal of Jeep from Yampa River

A screenshot of a video posted to the Routt County Chat, Rant, n Rave Facebook page shows a red Jeep in the Yampa River near the pump house boat ramp just East of Hayden on Sunday evening, Sept. 25.

Nick LaGorga/Facebook

There were no injuries from an incident that required a red Jeep Wrangler be removed from the Yampa River near Hayden on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said the incident wasn’t handled as a wreck because the Jeep became stuck on its own.

“The red Jeep had basically just needed to be pulled out,” Lewis said. “There were no injuries and it wasn’t actually covered as a crash. … Tow responded and was able to get it back up onto the road. It didn’t roll or anything along those lines.”

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the driver was from Oklahoma and had used a small access road to get down to the river. While that road doesn’t cross the river, the man had crossed it twice in his Jeep. On the third crossing attempt, there was a deeper drop-off and the vehicle became stuck in the river.

Steamboat Springs-based Doran Auto Repair and Towing responded to pull out the Jeep, which at one point had its wheels fully submerged in the water, according to a video circulating on social media.

A representative with Doran said it wasn’t a complicated job: “We go out there, hook it to a winch and drag it up on the truck.”

A video of the Jeep in the river posted to the Routt County Chat, Rant n Rave Facebook page on Sunday joked that they hoped whoever reeled in the Jeep released it back into the wild.

“Excuse me sir, you can’t park there,” another commenter wrote.

