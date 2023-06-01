New head of school named at North Routt Community Charter

Dan Kohler has been named the new head of school at North Routt Community Charter School.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve the NRCCS community,” Kohler said. “I commit to ensuring the social, academic, emotional and physical well-being of all the students. I will work tirelessly for all staff members and families. I believe in the greatness of our school, and I am looking forward to a long future of excellence and a lengthy list of schoolwide accomplishments. We are crew.”

Kohler begins his new job July 1 and fills the position formerly held by Jaime Passchier, who has accepted an assistant principal position at Strawberry Park Elementary School in Steamboat Springs. Kohler spent the 2022-23 academic year as assistant principal and instructional coach at Steamboat Springs High School.

The new position marks Kohler’s return to the charter school. He worked as a middle school instructor at the charter school from 2014-2022 and led multiple outdoor excursions, rafting trips and backcountry skiing adventures. Kohler’s experience as a local educator began at Soroco Middle School, where he served as the social studies instructor from 2007-2014.

“Dan brings a deep love and commitment to our community and can uphold the traditions of our school while looking forward with a strong vision for our future,” said Kim Smith, NRCCS board president. “We have a unique learning environment at NRCCS, with our commitment to get kids outdoors and expand education beyond the classroom. Dan understands and embodies this mission, and we are excited to welcome him into this key role.”