MAP: First Friday Art Walk listings for Jan. 3, 2020

Maggie Smith hangs her oil paintings of Icelandic landscapes as part of the collaborative Iceland Naturally exhibit at Pine Moon Fine Art.



Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

The newest members of Riverwalk Collective will be welcomed during a reception with live music, appetizers and wine.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

Imagine welcomes visitors to its second-floor studios — enter through the east purple door.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

Windfall Fine Art Gallery represents local and regional artists whose styles and mediums meld contemporary and traditional art. First Friday features music by Dave and Melissa of Way Back.

Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100a | 941-321-2809

January’s YBC Group Show celebrates the variety and diversity of the group’s work.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 features a collection of distinctive local and internationally acclaimed artists and offers expert art consulting and complementary home shows.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

Colorado wedding painter Julia Dordoni specializes in painting live wedding ceremonies, impressionistic landscapes and pet portraits in a unique, uplifting style and bold palette.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Richard Galusha Retrospective: An Artist’s Journey” runs through April 11. Galusha is a local artist, educator, gallery owner and museum co-founder displaying more than 30 years worth of work alongside his former art students from Steamboat Springs High School and Colorado Mountain College. First Friday also offers music by Steamboat Folk.

Urbane

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

M Lester is a 16-year Yampa Valley resident with a passion for color, watching things flow and bringing them to life.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M | 970-875-3420

Tom Mangelsen: Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

The gallery features new arrivals and co-owner Richard Galusha’s new book, “An Artist’s Journey,” complementing Galusha’s Retrospective show at the Steamboat Art Museum.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Oehme Graphics present “Muse of Marble: The Works of Artist Gutzon Borglum,” featuring 38 antique photogravure prints of sculptures by famed sculptor and creator of Mt. Rushmore, Gutzon Borglum.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-879-2787

Photographer Abby Jensen, graphite artist Sandi Poltorak and oil painter and printmaker Maggie Smith present “Iceland Naturally,” an exhibit inspired by their Icelandic experience in 2019.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St., Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-1783

W Gallery will features work by Denver colorist Jeffrey Keith.