LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt grows to 1K acres; mandatory evacuation order in place
What: Muddy Slide Fire
When: Currently active; ignited Sunday, June 13
Where: Wildfire burning east of the town of Yampa in South Routt County. Estimated at 1,024 acres as of June 22.
More: Mandatory evacuation in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21.
9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23: There is 0% containment on the Muddy Slide Fire. A Rocky Mountain Blue Type 2 incident management team has been ordered, as well as eight more hand crews. Crews will continue to work Wednesday along the active fire perimeter with support from aerial resources.
10:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Routt County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents along Routt County Road 16 from mile marker 12 to Colorado Highway 134. This the same area where the voluntary evacuation order was put in place earlier on Tuesday. The Routt County Office of Emergency Management said earlier Tuesday there were between 10 and 15 homes in the evacuation area.
8:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: According to InciWeb, the fire has grown to over 1,000 acres.
1. All open fires and campfires are prohibited except petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, and heating devices that are underwriter approved.
NOTE: Any permit issued by a fire protection district, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, or the Routt County Office of Emergency Management prior to this Declaration is rescinded unless resubmitted and approved by the appropriate authority as identified in paragraph 1 of the Exemptions section of this fire restriction notice, or until these restrictions are lifted by the Routt County Board of County Commissioners.
2. Smoking is restricted to enclosed vehicles and buildings.
3. All chainsaws and other internal combustion engines, including motorcycles and ATVs, must have spark-arresting devices that are properly installed and in working order.
4. Use of fireworks of any variety.
5. Use of explosives.
6. Outdoor use of welding and cutting torch devices.
7. Use of tracer rounds or incendiary targets for all shooting activities in the county.
8. Individual agencies (such as fire protection districts, or state or federal organizations) may further restrict commercial activities not included in this Declaration such as construction, logging, or oil and gas operations.
Source: Routt County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.