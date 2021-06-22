Mandatory evacuation order issued Tuesday night for those in area of Muddy Slide Fire
Alert sent out at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday; compels residents in area to evacuate
Routt County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents living along Routt County Road 16 south of mile marker 12 down to Colorado Highway 134, as the Muddy Slide Fire continues to spread to the south east.
A evacuation center has been set up at Soroco High School in Oak Creek and people evacuating can head there. Livestock can be taken to the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden and pets can be brought to the Routt County Humane Society in Steamboat Springs.
The fire became very active at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and has remained active into the night. A Request for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters to respond to the fire went out just before 10 p.m., according to scanner traffic.
