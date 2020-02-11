George takes fifth at state, while Clark just misses podium

Steamboat Springs sophomore Adalia George earned fifth in the 136-pound bracket at the Colorado State Girls Wrestling Championships in Thornton on Saturday, Feb. 8.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School sophomore wrestler Adalia George lost to one girl at the state wrestling tournament. Twice.

In the first round, Kami Fiordalis of Chaparral defeated George with a 10-4 decision.

“I was just mad that I lost to her because I beat her before,” George said.

At the 2019 championships, George lost her first two matches. She was determined not to have a short appearance at state two years in a row and went on to win her next three matches in the 137-pound weight bracket to avoid elimination.

First, she pinned Poudre’s Abbigail Smith in 58 seconds. Next, she won 7-0 over Marquize Salguero of Doherty, followed by a 10-5 decision over Aminah Hunter of Doherty.

That brought George to the third consolation round, where she met Fiordalis again. After one period, Fiordalis led 2-0. George started the second period in the top position, but Fiordalis earned a split second reversal to go up 4-0. George kept her at bay for the rest of the round.

Fiordalis elected to start the final period on top, but this time, it was George who earned the reversal. Forty seconds in, she put two points on the board. However, Fiordalis ended the match with a reversal and a near fall, giving her the 8-2 win.

“In the morning, I didn’t wrestle my best. I was a little groggy,” George said. “The second one was definitely a better match, but I still didn’t finish it.”

George concluded her second straight state tournament with a win as she pinned Jenna Joseph out of Mead in 1 minute, 44 seconds, securing a fifth-place finish.

“It’s a lot better than going 0-2,” George said with a smile.

Soroco High School freshman McKenzie Clark was one win shy of a podium finish at 147 pounds. She opened her first state tournament appearance with an overtime victory as she defeated Eva Todd of Denver East 9-7. That moved her to the quarterfinal, where she battled with Ashley Jaramillo of Vista Peak and lost 7-3.

Soroco freshman McKenzie Clark wins her first match at the Colorado State Girls Wrestling Championships in Thornton on Saturday, Feb. 8.

After a scoreless first period, Jaramillo opened the second with a reversal. Clark countered with a reversal with 36 seconds left in the round, but five seconds later, Jaramillo escaped. With two seconds left in the second, the Vista Peak grappler earned a takedown to lead 5-2. Jaramillo added to her lead in the third, taking down Clark after she escaped to start the period.

Clark won her next bout with a pin in 4:08 over Sophia Lucero of Skyview. In the next consolation round, Clark was pinned in 3:42 by Isabel Delgado out of Poudre, ending her day and knocking her out of a podium spot.

This concludes the second and final year of the girls wrestling pilot program. The 2020-21 season will be the first sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association, and George and Clark both plan on participating and improving on their 2019-20 performances.

“McKenzie is more confident in herself and her abilities on and off the mat,” said McKenzie’s mom Angel Clark via text. “She has learned that hard work pays off and through frustration and exhaustion comes growth. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and can’t wait to see what the years to come will bring.”

Saturday, Feb. 8

Colorado Girls High School Wrestling State Championships

136: Champ. 1: Kami Fiordalis, Chaparral, dec. Adalia George, SS, 10-4. Cons. 1: George, SS, fall Abbigail Smith, Poudre, 0:58. Cons. 2: George, SS, dec. Marquize Salguero, Doherty, 7-0. Cons. 3: George, SS, dec. Aminah Hunter, Doherty, 10-5. Cons. semi: Fiordalis, C, dec. George, SS, 8-2. 5th: George, SS, fall Jenna Joseph, Mead, 1:44.

147: Champ. 1: Mckenzie Clark, S, SV Eva Todd, Denver East, 9-7. Quarter: Ahsley Jaramillo, Vista Peak, dec. Clark, S, 7-3. Cons. 2: Clark, S, fall Sophia Lucero, Skyview, 4:08. Cons. 3: Isabel Delgado, Poudre, fall Clark, S, 3:42.

