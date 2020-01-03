Boyd leads Steamboat snowboarders at NYE rail jam

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On New Years Eve, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle snowboard team competed in the United States Amateur Snowboard Association Rail Jam at Copper Mountain. It was the first freestyle competition of the season and the Steamboat athletes did well.

In his first competition at the Men’s Open Class level, 16-year-old Marty Boyd took second. He had the highest finish among SSWSC athletes.

“I was really proud of him for how he rode, and how all the kids rode since it was our first freestyle contest of the year,” said Maddy Schaffrick, freestyle snowboarding head coach at the SSWSC. “It was New Years Eve and it was fun to come down to Copper and experience a different mountain.”

In the nine-and-under girls competition, Aimee Wild took fifth, while Isaac Weinberg finished fifth at the nine-and-under boys level.

Rocke Weinberg earned sixth in the 10-13 girls competition, while Walker Overstake and Reed Van Ness tied for ninth among 10-13 boys. Rounding out the placers, Jackie Clemente took 13th among 14-and-over boys.

“Reed, it was his first rail jam and his first time at Copper,” Schaffrick said. “He’s pretty new to competition and to our competitive team. It was really cool to see him be so overwhelmed at first then let go and have fun. “

The team only has one rail jam remaining this season, which will be at Howelsen Hill on February 29. Until then, they will compete in a handful of slopestyle competitions that include jumps and rails.