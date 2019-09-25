Yampatika looks to bring education, fun together at annual Fall Festival

Young nature lovers celebrate Yampatika's Fall Festival in 2018 with environmental-themed activities and games, a similar event to this Saturday's inaugural Spring Festival.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — What do you get when you mix together a mini pumpkin patch, makeshift bear habitats and an appearance by Larry the Camel? Yampatika’s fourth annual Fall Festival, of course.

On Saturday, Legacy Ranch will transform into a mini festival ground, inviting the community out for a night full of fun and educational events. Each year has a different theme, and this year’s festival will focus on bears, according to Yampatika Execute Director Joe Haines.

“We plan to have an interactive bear exhibit,” Haines said.

One of the main pieces will be bear habitats created in cardboard boxes, so kids can see how bears live.

Other highlights of the Fall Festival include a mini pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting as well as storytelling, an historic exhibit from Tread of the Pioneers Museum and education events focused around water and recycling. Larry the Camel will also be making an appearance for the first time, according to Haines.

Honey Stinger has also donated waffles, so every child who comes to the festival will receive a free one. There will also be hot chocolate and water available.

Moving Mountains will be providing free shuttles for those who wish to attend. Those interesting in attending are encouraged to drop their cars off at the U.S. Forest Service building, 925 Weiss Drive, and ride a shuttle over to the ranch. The event is free.

