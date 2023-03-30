 Yampa Valley Fly Fisher to host annual film tour April 7 | SteamboatToday.com
Yampa Valley Fly Fisher to host annual film tour April 7

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat Springs fisherman Mark Davis casts his line into the waters of Fetcher Pond. Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will host the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour at Allbright Family Auditorium on Friday, April 7, starting at 7 p.m.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Fly Fishers is hosting the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Colorado Mountain College’s Allbright Family Auditorium. 

Fly Fishing Film Tour is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind and will feature stories of an angler who journeyed the waters from Mexico to Wyoming, the exploration of international waters, achieving a permit slam and competing for the legendary belt buckle. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased at Steamboat Fly Fisher, Straightline Sports, at the door or online at flyfilmtour.com

West End Sports Grill is offering a pre-event Happy Hour from 5 -6:30 p.m. prior to the showing.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

