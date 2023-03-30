Yampa Valley Fly Fisher to host annual film tour April 7
Yampa Valley Fly Fishers is hosting the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Colorado Mountain College’s Allbright Family Auditorium.
Fly Fishing Film Tour is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind and will feature stories of an angler who journeyed the waters from Mexico to Wyoming, the exploration of international waters, achieving a permit slam and competing for the legendary belt buckle.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased at Steamboat Fly Fisher, Straightline Sports, at the door or online at flyfilmtour.com.
West End Sports Grill is offering a pre-event Happy Hour from 5 -6:30 p.m. prior to the showing.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.