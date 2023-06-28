Yampa River preps for opening of tubing season
At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Yampa River fell below 700 cubic feet per second, according to the United States Geological Survey, which commonly calls for the beginning of the tubing season for commercial and recreational users.
Private tubers are recommended to float from Fetcher Park to the James Brown Bridge/Shield Drive in Steamboat Springs. Commercial tubing is allowed from Fifth Street to the James Brown Bridge/Shield Drive area.
When tubing, people should be sure to wear appropriate gear such as life vests, river shoes, helmets and more. Tubers are also asked to share the Yampa River with other recreators and exercise proper river etiquette.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.