Yampa River preps for opening of tubing season

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Yampa River fell below 700 cubic feet per second, according to the United States Geological Survey, which commonly calls for the beginning of the tubing season for commercial and recreational users.

Private tubers are recommended to float from Fetcher Park to the James Brown Bridge/Shield Drive in Steamboat Springs. Commercial tubing is allowed from Fifth Street to the James Brown Bridge/Shield Drive area.

When tubing, people should be sure to wear appropriate gear such as life vests, river shoes, helmets and more. Tubers are also asked to share the Yampa River with other recreators and exercise proper river etiquette.