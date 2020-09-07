Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat grows to nearly 140 acres overnight; Tuesday snow unlikely to bring much help

A view of the Middle Fork Fire on Sunday evening.

Courtesy/Jack Hargraves

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Aerial mapping conducted Monday showed the Middle Fork Fire burning north of Steamboat Springs had grown to 137 acres overnight, according to fire officials on the scene.

The fire was initially reported as spanning about 15 acres Sunday, according to David “Mo” DeMorat, Routt County’s emergency operations director. The Middle Fork Fire, as it has since been named, is currently burning in the Zirkel Wilderness Area west of Lake Margaret between the Middle and North forks of Mad Creek. It’s about 10 miles north of Steamboat and smoke is visible from the area.

The fire is burning south of the Luna Lake Trail, according to Sean Morey, the assistant fire management officer for Routt National Forest.

Morey said Monday there are structures to the west of the fire, located on private land, but no structures in the fire’s immediate vicinity. The blaze is moving mainly east and slightly north.

Five ground crews are on scene, according to Morey, as well as a heavy helicopter doing bucket work. No mutual aid has been requested so far from local fire protection districts, he said, but they are being kept informed in case they need to be called upon.

While weather forecasts call for an incoming cold front that could bring several inches of snow to the area, Morey said it wouldn’t do much to extinguish the fire.

“It’ll help,” he said. “I don’t foresee it putting the fire out though.”

Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Forest Service covering Routt National Forest, said the fire could again grow ahead of the cold front’s arrival.

“When we first heard of it, it was a couple acres then grew to 137 acres,” Voos said. “(It has) the potential to do the exact same thing today.”

An aerial photo of the Middle Fork Fire taken by aircraft mapping the fire.

U.S. Forest Service

He said winds accompanying the cold front could potentially help grow the blaze.

Once a fire reaches this size, Voos explained, especially in an area where there are rocks, “the fire may die down a bit with moisture and colder temperatures but then carry over and come back to life in the next warming trend.”

Warm temperatures are expected to return after the cold front leaves the area Wednesday or Thursday.

Smoke billows from the Middle Fork Fire on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

While there are no trail or road closures as of now, Voos recommends people be cognizant of the fire while on any of the nearby trails in the Zirkel Wilderness, especially on the Luna Lake and Fish Hawk trails. Though with the incoming weather, it’s likely most people will be exiting the forest, he said.

The cause of the fire, which is currently at zero containment, is attributed to lightning, according to Morey.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.