Top 10 stories of the past week: Man dies in Steamboat crash; 2 winter storms bring snow to Yampa Valley
1. UPDATED: Steamboat man dies, 2 others injured after 2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs
2. 2 winter storms to bring accumulating snow to Steamboat starting Tuesday
3. Steamboat residents could see less city snowplowing this season due to staffing issues
4. Certain streets get nixed from Steamboat’s vacation home rental moratorium
5. COVID-19 worse than ever in South Routt, medical official says
6. Change brewing for Storm Peak with new rooftop space, tasting room near resort
7. Helicopter lifts towers onto Howelsen Hill as new chairlift starts to take shape (with video)
8. 20-time Grammy winner to take stage at Strings
9. Expect traffic delays next week as city studies new intersection planned for Downhill Drive
10. Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
