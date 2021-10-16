 Top 10 stories of the past week: Man dies in Steamboat crash; 2 winter storms bring snow to Yampa Valley | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top 10 stories of the past week: Man dies in Steamboat crash; 2 winter storms bring snow to Yampa Valley

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Emergency trucks surround the scene of a two-car crash Thursday on Fish Creek Falls Road near its intersection with Third Street, behind Old Town Hot Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. UPDATED: Steamboat man dies, 2 others injured after 2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs

2. 2 winter storms to bring accumulating snow to Steamboat starting Tuesday

3. Steamboat residents could see less city snowplowing this season due to staffing issues

4. Certain streets get nixed from Steamboat’s vacation home rental moratorium

A Colorado Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow from U.S. Highway 40 along Rabbit Ears Pass on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers faced tough driving conditions brought on by wintry weather. At least two crashes in the early morning caused a closure for several hours near the highway’s intersection with Colorado Highway 14.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

5. COVID-19 worse than ever in South Routt, medical official says

6. Change brewing for Storm Peak with new rooftop space, tasting room near resort

7. Helicopter lifts towers onto Howelsen Hill as new chairlift starts to take shape (with video)

8. 20-time Grammy winner to take stage at Strings

9. Expect traffic delays next week as city studies new intersection planned for Downhill Drive

10. Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more