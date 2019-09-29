Robin Schuellein

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Robin Schuellein is thriving by serving the community as a volunteer at Lift Up of Routt County, an ambassador at Steamboat Resort, a Strings Guild member for nine years and an officer for three years and a Steamboat Tennis Association member for nine years and treasurer for five years. She also serves as chair of the administration board at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. She also enjoys the out-of-doors and athletics, such as hiking, skiing and playing tennis.

How does this person inspire you?

Robin inspires me by her energy, commitment and friendliness.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Community members can learn dedication, an attitude of service and enjoyment of life from Robin.