Thriving at altitude: Scott Wither

Scott Wither

Age: 47

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Scott runs two businesses, coaches for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and is board member for the Chief Theatre, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and Colorado Group Realty.

How does this person inspire you?

Scott is an outstanding, supportive and uplifting member of our community. He enjoys most outdoor sports, including skiing, mountain biking, fishing, hiking and camping. Scott is an National Ski Areas Association All-American athlete due to his achievements on the University of Colorado ski team. He was a member of the U.S. Ski Team for six years and was a World Cup ski racer. Scott also assists others in all of the above sports, as well as being a very productive member in our community.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Scott is the epitome of giving back to the community where he grew up and shows others that by being involved in many different aspects, you can make a positive difference.

