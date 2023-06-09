Steamboat Resort worker recognized at Double Diamond awards
Colorado Ski Country USA closed its 60th season on Thursday with an annual meeting and Double Diamond awards at the Hotel Clio in Denver.
The award ceremony honors people who dedicate their winters to ensuring a great snow sport season for the state of Colorado.
Among those honored was Steamboat Resort’s John Asta, who was recognized as the Terrain Park Specialist of the Year.
Asta has worked with the resort since 1993 and became its terrain park supervisor in 1999. Each year, he is responsible for cutting the halfpipe and maintaining it throughout the season.
