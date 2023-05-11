Steamboat Resort reveals 2023 Bike Park opening date

The Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort will open June 16, 2023. The park has not had a fully open season since 2018.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort is officially scheduled to open June 16, according to the resort .

This will be the first summer since 2018 in which the park is fully operational, and it will offer more than 50 miles of downhill trails and free-ride terrain for recreational use. Several wooden and dirt features will also be available for riders of all experience levels.

The park was closed last summer because of construction as part of the resort’s Full Steam Ahead project. The park had limited access in 2021 and was fully closed in the 2020 summer due to the pandemic. The park was also mostly closed in the summer of 2019 due to the installation of the Steamboat Gondola. A gondola has not serviced a fully open bike park since 2018.

The lack of access brewed some frustration among the mountain bike community, but in 2022 the resort assured the community that it remained committed to the future of the trail system.

The bike park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 4. After that, the bike park will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only from Sept. 8 to Oct. 1.

Bike lift tickets have opened for purchase through the activities tab on the resort website. Daily lift tickets range from $49 to $69.

Downhill bike park lessons have also been made available for booking . Lessons run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sheraton Sports Bike Shop and Bike Rentals will offer bike rentals starting June 16. Rentals range from $105 to $199 and include a lift ticket.

