Steamboat officer injured as CDOT plow catches fire on US 40

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue crews respond with Steamboat Springs Police Department officers Tuesday to a CDOT plow truck that reportedly caught on fire on U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer was injured when he responded to the scene of a Colorado Department of Transportation plow truck Tuesday that reportedly caught fire.

The officer was checking on the plow driver’s status when one of the truck’s tires exploded, according to officials. The officer was treated at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat and has since been released.

“I want to thank all the community members who have reached out about the welfare of our officer,” Steamboat Police Commander Annette Dopplick said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes. We are grateful that this didn’t turn into something more serious for everyone involved.”

Crews with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue also responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The plow truck had been traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 from Milner when the driver noticed fire coming from the vehicle. He called authorities and managed to reach the Combined Law Enforcement Facility near Lagoon Court in Steamboat before pulling over on the side of the highway.

The driver had initially reported flames coming out from around the wheel area, according to Dopplick.

“I’ve responded to a lot of vehicle fires and sometimes they’re completely engulfed so it made sense to check on the driver,” she added.

Police established a perimeter around the truck as fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

The tire’s explosion — and the later explosion of a second — was so powerful it caused windows in adjacent buildings to shake, according to officials.

