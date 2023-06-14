SSWSC hires Olympian as Snowboard Director

For Alex Deibold, snowboarding is more than a hobby. From picking up a snowboard for the first time at age 4 to fulfilling his lifelong dream of competing in the Olympic Games, the sport has given him the experience of a lifetime.

Deibold retired from competition following the 2023 winter season, but has elected to give back to the sport that he dedicated his life to and will move forward as the Snowboard Program Director for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Deibold will take over the position on July 1, which was formerly held by Maddy Schaffrick, who stepped down on Dec. 1 to work for U.S. Ski and Snowboard as an assistant coach for the halfpipe team.

“Snowboarding has given me everything,” Deibold said. “Snowboarding has opened the doors of opportunity in places in my life I never thought it could. I want to give back to this lifestyle that has given me everything. I love to be outdoors, and at 37 I still love snowboarding so much.”

Deibold holds a lifetime of experience in snowboarding and has been involved in the industry at many levels, including sitting on the board of directors for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team, coaching junior camps and, of course, competing in World Cups, X Games, Olympics and more.

He has qualified for two Olympic Games and earned a bronze medal in boardercross at the 2014 Sochi Games.

He is hopeful his recent experiences as an athlete can translate into a quicker progression for his athletes. He buys into the SSWSC tagline of creating champions on and off the hill.

“It is really important to develop as a human as well as an athlete,” Deibold said. “I am hoping I can use my competition results and experience to build credibility with young athletes and help build them to become champions of sport and open doors to help them realize results are not the only thing that matters.”

Deibold’s duties will include building the schedule for the winter season and creating a plan for his athletes to achieve their personal goals and objectives. He looks to focus on supporting the snowboard coaches in ways to ensure they are prepared and able to help their young athletes grow.

“You have to start with what the athlete’s goals are and build back from there,” Deibold said. “I am expecting some athletes will want to go to the Olympics, and I’m expecting there will be some that won’t. Those objectives and goals will be different, so how I go about building those programs and pathways will be different.”

Deibold remembers his first interaction with the SSWSC in 2002. He was in Colorado for a Junior Worlds training camp and, most of all, he remembers the difference in the snow compared to the East Coast.

Deibold says it is rewarding to be involved with a program that is historically committed to a high level of excellence, and it was a no-brainer for his family to move to town. His wife, Ashley Deibold (formerly Ashley Berger), was born and raised in Steamboat. She trained with the SSWSC, growing up with and eventually becoming a coach for the club.

Together, the couple looks forward to raising their young daughter in town and creating a legacy for snowboarding in Steamboat.

“One of my personal goals is to continue to build a brand identity for the Steamboat Springs Snowboard Program,” Deibold said.