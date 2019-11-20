Snow Bowl owners purchase 609 Yampa, expand restaurant family in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Its location on the banks of the Yampa River with terrific views of Howelsen Hill and Mount Werner was a big reason real estate investment and management company Western Centers purchased the building at 609 Yampa St. in downtown Steamboat Springs.

“It’s got great visibility, a great location right on the river, and it’s had success in the past,” said Corey Wagner, executive vice president of Western Centers. “I think Kier (Delaney) did a good job with the restaurant. It was an opportunity for him to be able to move on and an opportunity for us to kind of step into it.”

Western Centers purchased the property last week for $2.1 million under the name 609 Yampa RE Partners LLC, according to the Routt County Records Office. The company is expected to begin renovations this winter with plans to open a new restaurant in spring 2020. The location was home of Delaney’s Sake2U and, more recently, 609 Yampa.

“It’s a great location. Now, we need to decide what we want to do with it. That’s kind of where we are, right now,” Wagner said. “Our plans are to reopen it as a restaurant. What type of restaurant I can’t really tell you, yet.”

Wagner said he would be surprised if the new restaurant will feature sushi, but one thing that he was certain about is that the new space will take advantage of the location as well as the tremendous views. He added that Western Centers is also hoping to capitalize on the success it has built with the recently renovated Snow Bowl.

“We’ve always had investments and a presence in Steamboat Springs. Sometimes, it has been as insignificant as an investment condo, and obviously, it’s getting more significant now,” Wagner said. “We’ve been reminded of what a special place Steamboat is and decided that we should continue investing here. It’s a great market. It’s a great area, and we are really excited about the different opportunities that we have made here through Snow Bowl, Riverside Plaza — which we purchased earlier this year — and now with 609.”

He said the investment was made more attractive because of the efforts the city of Steamboat has put into making Yampa Street more pedestrian friendly and the fact there are a number of quality restaurants found along the street.

“We are right here in the middle of it, and all around us there are a lot of great restaurants, condominiums and hotels,” Wagner said. “We look forward to bringing a unique dining experience and expanding on the success we have had with the Snow Bowl.”

Snow Bowl, located at 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, offers 12 lanes for bowling and a chef-inspired craft food restaurant and bar. Wagner said Chef Pete List, who created the menu at Snow Bowl, will play a key role in the new concept and menu at the new location.

“While we are not ready to announce the details quite yet, we are looking forward to delivering another great place for people to enjoy excellent food and libations,” said Joel Meranski, who grew up in Steamboat and is now vice president and partner at Western Centers. “Snow Bowl has been a tremendous success and provides locals and visitors of all ages with great entertainment venue, featuring outstanding food, drinks, games and fun. We are excited about the addition of 609 Yampa to our expanding family of restaurants.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.