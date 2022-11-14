Routt County, Steamboat Creates reveal selected artists for new Health and Human Services building interior
On Monday, Nov. 14, Routt County and Steamboat Creates announced the artists who have been selected to create pieces for the interior of the new Health and Human Services building under construction at Oak and Sixth streets downtown.
“Public art is one of my favorite programs due to the vast array of benefits and accessibility for everyone to enjoy,” said Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Creates. “The artwork that was selected encourages contemplation and dialogue that, I believe, will lead to a shared sense of belonging and community pride. Steamboat Creates is honored to guide the public art process from beginning to end.”
In September, Steamboat Creates invited artists to submit proposals based on the theme “Being Human.” On Oct. 27, all proposals were reviewed by a curatorial committee made up of community members, arts professionals, government and creative district committee members. The committee’s selections were then unanimously approved by Routt County commissioners on Nov. 7.
Installation will be scheduled for mid-April.
The winners are:
- Julie Anderson
- Jill Bergman
- Erin Branscum
- Denise Bohart Brown
- Madeleine Burrough
- Sandy Graves
- Erin Kreis
- Wendy Kowynia
- Cyndi Marlowe
- Christie Stepan
- David Winters
- Chloe Wilwerding
- Simone White
- Steamboat Springs School District elementary school students
