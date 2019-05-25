Routt County real estate sales total $20.8M for May 17 to 23, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $20,880,600 across 33 sales for the week of May 17 to 23. The sales total is up 25% compared with last week and up 21% compared with the same week in 2018.



Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Janie L. and Patrick J. Wagner

Buyer: Melissa N. Blank Living Trust

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Kitzbuhel, Unit 3 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase II. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2013.

Address: 45 6th St.

Seller: Chantil and Chris Finklea

Buyer: Barkenstone LLC

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 5 at Alpenglow Rowhouse condominiums. Last sold for $680,000 in 2016.

Address: 10 Sequoia Court

Seller: Donald W. Hendry

Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $292,500

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 10 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $108,800 in 2011.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Mark A. Dyer (trustee of the Mark A. Dyer Investment Trust)

Buyer: Craig A. Brundridge

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $522,000

Property Description: 931-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5109 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorese Meadows. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.

Address: 44300 Diamondback Way

Seller: John C. and Roberta M. Doolittle (trustees of the John C. Doolittle and Roberta M. Doolittle Living Trust)

Buyer: Kimberly Lampert Revocable Trust

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $1,562,500

Property Description: 4,023-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 27 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Address: 1773 Meadow Lane

Seller: Kirk Clark and Marty Kay Saylor (trustees of the Saylor Family Trust)

Buyer: Jason Brandt Sigmon

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 23 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $555,000 in 2014.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Sheldon Mayer

Buyer: Howard J. Aubrey

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $274,500

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: 2816 Blackhawk Court

Seller: Judson C. and William C. Allen and Laura T. Raish

Buyer: Laura T. and Todd A. Raish

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 2,545-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Blackhawk townhomes.

Address: 57535 Longfellow Way, Clark

Seller: Laura L. and Scott J. Klouw

Buyer: Beverly K. and Prince J. Holley III

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 3,247-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land, Lot 1 at Urban replat. Last sold for $487,500 in 2015.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Pamela and Robert C. Pole III (trustee of Robert C. Pole Inc)

Buyer: Deborah R. Luliano and Robert Rizzitello

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $475,000 in 2006.

Address: 57945 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: John S. and Joy Anne Roberts (trustees of the Joy Anne Roberts Trust)

Buyer: William P. Adams and Linda W. Dilligard

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 62 at Steamboat Lakes.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Brian H., Janinne and Joseph Ben Siegel

Buyer: Reid Allyce Duval and Nicholas Del Winden

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-107 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $137,500 in 2016.

Address: 635 Marketplace Plaza

Seller: Citywide Banks

Buyer: Mountain Valley Bank

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 10,704-square-foot bank on 1.039 acres of commercial land, Lot 6 at Wildhorse Marketplace.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Carol H. Whitehorn

Buyer: Dolores B. Reddan

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 236 at Ski-Inn condominiums.

Address: 2731 Après Ski Way

Seller: Cynthia Hinkelman, Gail W., Gregory W. and Richard C. Smith

Buyer: Aaron I. and Jody I. Rubin

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building D, Unit 3 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 963 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Julie K. McCrea

Buyer: Dale Tekler

Date: May 20, 2019

Price: $2,500

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 12 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $15,000 in 2016.

Address: 2754 Downhill Drive

Seller: Manic Global LLC

Buyer: Brian D. Menk and Helen A. Menk Expemt Trust, FBO Brain D. Menk and Donald F. Menk Expemt Trust FBO Brian D. Menk

Date: May 21, 2019

Price: $899,000

Property Description: 2,248-square-foot, 1,995-square-foot and 2,952-square-foot office/warehouse buildings, Units A, B and C at Dover Commercial Building at Elk River Road. Last sold for $580,000 in 2015.

Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Matthew Reid and Torrie Ann Grosjean

Buyer: Russell J. Pederson

Date: May 21, 2019

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South, Unit 304 at Kutuk condominiums. Last sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Address: 23 Spruce St.

Seller: Highland Properties 5418 LLC

Buyer: Jamie A. Stone Revocable Trust

Date: May 21, 2019

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 3,796-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 14A at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,275,000 in 2018.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Mark K. and Sung Ja Walters

Buyer: Erin Marie Swanson

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $193,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B18 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.

Address: 2308 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Dallas J. and Sondra E. Gardner (trustees of the Gardner Family Trust)

Buyer: Steamboat Peak LLC

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 211 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Address: 31640 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: David L. and Gina L. Zedeck

Buyer: Jerry Don and Susan Michelle Jackson

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $3,000,000

Property Description: 6,345-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.78 acres of land, Lot 47 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Medpoint Management Ventures LLC

Buyer: Robert D. and Susan F. Neville (trustees of the Neville Living Trust)

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 1,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5013 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $793,000 in 2018.

Address: 27335 Whitewood Drive E

Seller: Richard H. Tucker

Buyer: Jack P. and Karin C. Sinclair

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 8.11 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 21 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands.

Address: 27315 Whitewood Drive E

Seller: Richard H. Tucker

Buyer: Jack P. and Karin C. Sinclair

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,880-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.65 acres of land, Lot 22A at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands, re-subdivision of Lots 15, 22 and 23.

Address: 1275 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Allison J. Daggs and Allison J. Van Treeck

Buyer: Fawn Racoma and Gerald Dean Sorenson III

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $270,500

Property Description: 971-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5.2A at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $199,900 in 2010.

Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Stephen A. Decker

Buyer: Amber G., E. Clay and G. Russell Carrity

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $181,100

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Shadow Run condominiums.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Adam Schwartz

Buyer: Kellie Ann and Kevin P. Meehan

Date: May 23, 2019

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 706 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums. Last sold for $870,000 in 2007.

Address: 109 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Susan Mary Hadden

Buyer: Daniel and Tracy Tydeman

Date: May 23, 2019

Price: $386,500

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 11 at Pagoda Peak Minor subdivision.

Total sales: $20,308,100

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: John J. Gonzalez

Buyer: SMR Ventures LLC

Date: May 17, 2019

Price: $89,500

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Judi Fabbri and Michael D. Williams

Buyer: Cathy DJ Edwards Revocable Trust

Date: May 21, 2019

Price: $68,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 507 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sheldon G. Wald

Buyer: Kelli Kennedy and B. F. Tyler

Date: May 22, 2019

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1/5 shared interest in and to 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 22 at West condominiums. Last sold for $41,000 in 2016.

Address: 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: EJH Family Holding LLLP

Buyer: Merica Financial LLC

Date: May 23, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.

Total sales: $572,500