Routt County real estate sales total $20.8M for May 17 to 23, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $20,880,600 across 33 sales for the week of May 17 to 23. The sales total is up 25% compared with last week and up 21% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Janie L. and Patrick J. Wagner
Buyer: Melissa N. Blank Living Trust
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building Kitzbuhel, Unit 3 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase II. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2013.
Address: 45 6th St.
Seller: Chantil and Chris Finklea
Buyer: Barkenstone LLC
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 5 at Alpenglow Rowhouse condominiums. Last sold for $680,000 in 2016.
Address: 10 Sequoia Court
Seller: Donald W. Hendry
Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $292,500
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 10 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $108,800 in 2011.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Mark A. Dyer (trustee of the Mark A. Dyer Investment Trust)
Buyer: Craig A. Brundridge
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $522,000
Property Description: 931-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5109 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorese Meadows. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.
Address: 44300 Diamondback Way
Seller: John C. and Roberta M. Doolittle (trustees of the John C. Doolittle and Roberta M. Doolittle Living Trust)
Buyer: Kimberly Lampert Revocable Trust
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $1,562,500
Property Description: 4,023-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 27 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision.
Address: 1773 Meadow Lane
Seller: Kirk Clark and Marty Kay Saylor (trustees of the Saylor Family Trust)
Buyer: Jason Brandt Sigmon
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 23 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $555,000 in 2014.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Sheldon Mayer
Buyer: Howard J. Aubrey
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $274,500
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Timbers condominiums.
Address: 2816 Blackhawk Court
Seller: Judson C. and William C. Allen and Laura T. Raish
Buyer: Laura T. and Todd A. Raish
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 2,545-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Blackhawk townhomes.
Address: 57535 Longfellow Way, Clark
Seller: Laura L. and Scott J. Klouw
Buyer: Beverly K. and Prince J. Holley III
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 3,247-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land, Lot 1 at Urban replat. Last sold for $487,500 in 2015.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Pamela and Robert C. Pole III (trustee of Robert C. Pole Inc)
Buyer: Deborah R. Luliano and Robert Rizzitello
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 310 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $475,000 in 2006.
Address: 57945 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: John S. and Joy Anne Roberts (trustees of the Joy Anne Roberts Trust)
Buyer: William P. Adams and Linda W. Dilligard
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 62 at Steamboat Lakes.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Brian H., Janinne and Joseph Ben Siegel
Buyer: Reid Allyce Duval and Nicholas Del Winden
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $199,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-107 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums. Last sold for $137,500 in 2016.
Address: 635 Marketplace Plaza
Seller: Citywide Banks
Buyer: Mountain Valley Bank
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 10,704-square-foot bank on 1.039 acres of commercial land, Lot 6 at Wildhorse Marketplace.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Carol H. Whitehorn
Buyer: Dolores B. Reddan
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 236 at Ski-Inn condominiums.
Address: 2731 Après Ski Way
Seller: Cynthia Hinkelman, Gail W., Gregory W. and Richard C. Smith
Buyer: Aaron I. and Jody I. Rubin
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 2,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building D, Unit 3 at Herbage townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 963 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Julie K. McCrea
Buyer: Dale Tekler
Date: May 20, 2019
Price: $2,500
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 12 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $15,000 in 2016.
Address: 2754 Downhill Drive
Seller: Manic Global LLC
Buyer: Brian D. Menk and Helen A. Menk Expemt Trust, FBO Brain D. Menk and Donald F. Menk Expemt Trust FBO Brian D. Menk
Date: May 21, 2019
Price: $899,000
Property Description: 2,248-square-foot, 1,995-square-foot and 2,952-square-foot office/warehouse buildings, Units A, B and C at Dover Commercial Building at Elk River Road. Last sold for $580,000 in 2015.
Address: 2000 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Matthew Reid and Torrie Ann Grosjean
Buyer: Russell J. Pederson
Date: May 21, 2019
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South, Unit 304 at Kutuk condominiums. Last sold for $410,000 in 2015.
Address: 23 Spruce St.
Seller: Highland Properties 5418 LLC
Buyer: Jamie A. Stone Revocable Trust
Date: May 21, 2019
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 3,796-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 14A at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,275,000 in 2018.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Mark K. and Sung Ja Walters
Buyer: Erin Marie Swanson
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $193,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B18 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.
Address: 2308 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Dallas J. and Sondra E. Gardner (trustees of the Gardner Family Trust)
Buyer: Steamboat Peak LLC
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 211 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Address: 31640 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: David L. and Gina L. Zedeck
Buyer: Jerry Don and Susan Michelle Jackson
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $3,000,000
Property Description: 6,345-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.78 acres of land, Lot 47 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Medpoint Management Ventures LLC
Buyer: Robert D. and Susan F. Neville (trustees of the Neville Living Trust)
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 1,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5013 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $793,000 in 2018.
Address: 27335 Whitewood Drive E
Seller: Richard H. Tucker
Buyer: Jack P. and Karin C. Sinclair
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 8.11 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 21 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands.
Address: 27315 Whitewood Drive E
Seller: Richard H. Tucker
Buyer: Jack P. and Karin C. Sinclair
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,880-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.65 acres of land, Lot 22A at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands, re-subdivision of Lots 15, 22 and 23.
Address: 1275 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Allison J. Daggs and Allison J. Van Treeck
Buyer: Fawn Racoma and Gerald Dean Sorenson III
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $270,500
Property Description: 971-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5.2A at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $199,900 in 2010.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Stephen A. Decker
Buyer: Amber G., E. Clay and G. Russell Carrity
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $181,100
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Shadow Run condominiums.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Adam Schwartz
Buyer: Kellie Ann and Kevin P. Meehan
Date: May 23, 2019
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 706 at Steamboat Village Inn condominiums. Last sold for $870,000 in 2007.
Address: 109 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Susan Mary Hadden
Buyer: Daniel and Tracy Tydeman
Date: May 23, 2019
Price: $386,500
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 11 at Pagoda Peak Minor subdivision.
Total sales: $20,308,100
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: John J. Gonzalez
Buyer: SMR Ventures LLC
Date: May 17, 2019
Price: $89,500
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Judi Fabbri and Michael D. Williams
Buyer: Cathy DJ Edwards Revocable Trust
Date: May 21, 2019
Price: $68,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 507 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Sheldon G. Wald
Buyer: Kelli Kennedy and B. F. Tyler
Date: May 22, 2019
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1/5 shared interest in and to 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 22 at West condominiums. Last sold for $41,000 in 2016.
Address: 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: EJH Family Holding LLLP
Buyer: Merica Financial LLC
Date: May 23, 2019
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Après Ski Way.
Total sales: $572,500
