RESULTS: Over 130 bikers compete in Town Challenge-Emerald Endurance
Following two rainouts, the Town Challenge returned to Steamboat Springs on Wednesday with a bike race on Emerald Mountain.
Originally scheduled for Marabou Ranch, the race was moved due to trail conditions and counts as one of three races at Emerald on the five-race circuit. More than 130 bikers competed across eight divisions, posting quick times among all age groups.
Emerald Endurace Results
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
KIDS A Division
Girls — 1. McKenzie Maines, 23:07.36. 2. Charli Biglow, 23:12.69. 3. Lainee Haack, 26:35.46. 4. Kendall Walker, 41:30.66. 5. Kate Walker, 41:33.76. 6. Yariela Avitia, 50:02.80. 7. Nicole Herrera, 50:06.79.
Boys — 1. Anderson Agopian, 20:14.10. 2. Jayden Hargis, 22:41.05. 3. Langdon Devin, 23:12.20. 4. Oliver Nylen, 23:14.21. 5. Jett Brosterhous, 23:21.02. 6. Andrew Weinman, 24:29.52. 7. C-Mac Biglow, 25:28.11. 8. Harvey Libin, 28:27.76.
KIDS B DIVISION
Girls — 1. Yaretzy Carrillo Munguia, 16:31.90.
Boys — 1. Christopher Bernitt, 11:20.85. 2. Griffin Curry, 13:11.22. 3. Cooper Curry, 13:113.90. 4. Henry Nylen, 13:51.08. 5. Kelly Simon, 14:09.88. 6. Madden Matula, 16:12.26. 7. Robert Pritchard, 17:27.11. 8. Bennett Walkere, 20:21.71. 9. Leo Minotto, 21:41.71. 10. Johncrosby Bryan, 31:50.71.
KIDS C DIVISION
Girls — 1. Clara Keller, 5:46.88. 2. Isla Gale, 10:12.99. 3. Hazel Coates, 18:31.38. 4. Hazle Keller, 26:56.11.
Boys — 1. Lincoln Gale, 5:53.46. 2. Tommy Homuth, 6:11.26. 3. Alistar Jones, 8:17.47. 4. Jurgen Jones, 8:25.88. 5. Milo Matula, 8:28.99. 6. James Pritchard, 27:38.83.
NOVICE
Female 13-15 — 1. Sydney Soard, 37:58.33. 2. Davis Brosterhous, 43:58.02. 3. Anna Boness, 56:16.58. 4. Ellis Dressendorfer, 1:01:32. 5. Sarahi Hernandez, 1:08:17. 6. Victoria Valeska Santos Reyna, 1:08.54. 7. Vanessa Avitia Perez, 1:11:20. 8. Stacey Martinez, 1:14:33.
Female 19+ — 1. Clare Zecher, 49:55.93. 2. Liliana Harris, 1:08:58. 3. Katie Berning, 1:11:21.
Male 13-15 — 1. Robbie Wodnik, 36:58.77. 2. Fisher Beauregard, 38:27.52. 3. Rowan Hanaughan, 39:20.32. 4. Ethan Maines, 42:40.55. 5. Mitchell McLarney, 45:10.55. 6. Luke Bedell, 1:13:35.
Male 19+ — 1. Jacob Conners, 45:49.15. 2. Connor Mahoney, 50:45.33. 3. Cole Hewitt, 1:02:47.
SPORT DIVISION
Female 16-18 — 1. Jesse Weaver, 1:21:02.
Female 19-34 — 1. Meg O’Connell, 01:15:17.0. 2. Mary O’Connell, 01:15:36.5. 3. Sarah Glassmeyer, 01:24:12.6. 4. Sara Duft, 01:32:05.4. 5. Krista Tomke, 01:32:07.2. 6. Ciara Summers, 01:35:41.9. 7. Annmarie Blodgett, 01:40:56.9. 8. Mckenzie Hughes, 01:40:59.0. 9. Sophie Dowlatshahi, 01:55:50.9.
Female 35+ — 1. Sarah Collins, 01:23:20.0. 2. Liz Hartstein, 01:26:55.2. 3. Angela Cosby, 01:33:12.5. 4. Ali Kowalsky, 01:39:33.5. 5. Jenny Carey, 01:42:03.2. 6. Jamie Lamb, 01:45:48.0. 7. Lisa Gillian, 02:01:38.0.
Male 16-18 — 1. Ryan Montgomery, 01:03:54.4. 2. Thomas Agosta, 01:10:42.1. 3. Campbell McLaren, 01:15:37.5.
Male 19-34 — 1. Kai McMuffin, 01:06:58.1. 2. Mark Myers, 01:12:31.8. 3. James Rauch, 01:15:05.8. 4. Lukas Holm, 01:17:05.9. 5. Riley Birk, 01:18:05.3. 6. Ian Mclarney, 01:19:22.0. 7. Benjamin Hoerle, 01:20:10.8. 8. Chris Torgerson, 01:23:10.7. 9. Neel Gupta, 01:24:38.4. 10. Dylan Sanders, 01:24:40.6. 11. Brently McElroy, 01:29:49.0. 12. Baird Newbern, 01:40:14.7.
Male 35-49 — 1. Alejandro Miranda, 01:16:07.5. 2. Phil Vallem, 01:16:20.3. 3. Brian Almer, 01:29:14.8. 4. Tom Gannon, 01:34:09.4.
Male 50+ — 1. Steve Dressen, 01:18:19.2. 2. Jamie Letson, 01:22:30.7. 3. Ross McLaren, 01:29:24.3. 4. John Agosta, 01:35:05.3.
EXPERT
Female 19-34 — 1. Gabi Masse, 01:37:52.6. 2. Macayla Scheidt, 01:42:57.1.
Female 35+ — 1. Helen Beall, 01:33:43.0. 2. Nicole Olexa, 01:43:04.3.
Male 19-34 — 1. Kyan Strong, 01:16:01.6. 2. Patrick Nagle, 01:17:25.5. 3. Primo Famiglietti, 01:22:11.9. 4. Henry Magill, 01:26:58.0.
Male 35-49 — 1. Jason Blair, 01:17:09.0. 2. Greg Friedman, 01:19:45.7. 3. Matt Miller, 01:19:48.0. 4. Josh Smullen, 01:21:15.9. 5. Evan Soard, 01:28:43.0. 6. Romero Geovonni, 01:33:41.1. 7. Joshua Welch, 01:35:50.3. 8. Tore Johnston, 01:36:56.0. 9. Matthew Jacquart, 01:37:27.6.
Male 50+ — 1. Andrew Biglow, 01:18:08.1. 2. Catus Beauregard, 01:22:50.6. 3. Kyle Lawton, 01:22:52.4. 4. David Whelan, 01:24:44.8. 5. Derek Teuscher, 01:28:24.0. 6. Karl Mickelson, 01:31:16.4. 7. PJ Wharton, 01:33:14.7. 8. John Gillian, 01:42:45.2.
SINGLESPEED
Male 19+ — 1. Adam Parke, 01:16:59.0. 2. Ashton Leinen, 01:31:27.2. 3. Eddie Rogers, 01:32:05.3. 4. Alexander Guerra, 01:43:07.4.
PRO/OPEN
Female 19+ — 1. Jessica Yeaton, 01:24:43.8. 2. Eva Minotto, 01:25:43.4. 3. Rebecca Edminston, 01:31:10.7.
Male 19+ — 1. Ian Caragol, 01:12:06.6. 2. Nick Resignolo, 01:13:00.4. 3. Jeff Minotto, 01:13:42.8. 4. Barkley Robinson, 01:13:45.5. 5. Chris Magnotta, 01:15:50.2. 6. Ben Glassmeyer, 01:15:51.8. 7. Chase High, 01:16:29.4. 8. Ray Degli, 01:17:31.7. 9. Nick Truitt, 01:19:58.6. 10. Jackson Menand, 01:25:35.9. 11. Turner Ramsey, 01:55:36.8.
