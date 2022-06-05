 Photos: Steamboat Marathon — 26.2 miles to the finish | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Steamboat Marathon — 26.2 miles to the finish

Runners take off from the Hahns Peak Village at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Along with the 26.2-mile marathon, a half marathon and 10K also finished on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners take off at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The race took them from the Hahns Peak Villiage, down Routt County Road 129 along the Elk River, to the finish line in front of the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners take off at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners take off at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners make their way through the first few miles of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners make their way through the first few miles of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners make their way through the first few miles of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners make their way through the first few miles of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A small band goats got loose and joined the Steamboat Half Marathon for about a quarter of a mile on Sunday, June 5, 2022, before the animals’ owner could get them wrangled up.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners in the Steamboat Half Marathon turn onto Lincoln Avenue as they near the finish line in downtown Steamboat Springs on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Race volunteers Nancy Cowen, center, and Zoe Welch, left, pass out drinks as half-marathon runners pass the 11-mile aid station on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Steamboat. This was Welch’s sixth year volunteering to help with the Steamboat Marathon.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners pass the 11-mile aid station after turning onto Lincoln Avenue during the Steamboat Half Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Marlee Moore, 3, holds up a sign as he and his family cheer on his grandfather, Gene Hartsfield, right, just before the finish line of the Steamboat Half Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
One of the runners in the Steamboat Half Marathon gets a little help as she approaches the finish line on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners celebrate at the finish line of the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The winner of the Steamboat Marathon smiles after crossing the finish line on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners approach the finish line during the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K run on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

