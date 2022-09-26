 PHOTOS: Downtown bear banquet gets attention | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Downtown bear banquet gets attention

John F. Russell
  

A bear cub consumes crab apples after climbing to the top of a crab apple tree in the front yard of a home on Maple Street in downtown Steamboat Springs. The bear was joined for two other cubs, and mom who decided to sit in the shade in a nearby yard.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bear cubs sit in the top of a crab apple tree in a yard of a home on Maple Street Monday Sept. 26, 2022. The cubs drew plenty of attention while they dined in the tree before climbing back down and rejoining mom who was sitting in the shade in a nearby yard.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two bear clubs make their way back to mom with full bellies after consuming crab apples in a tree in the front of home on Maple Street.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A large black bear keeps an eye on three cubs as they feed in a crab apple tree on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in the front yard of a home on Maple Street just across the street.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A pair of bears cubs, along with a third that is not in the image, look for a way back to mom Monday Sept. 26, 2022 on Maple Street in downtown Steamboat Springs. The three bears dined in a neighborhood crab apple tree before they decided it was time to dine and dash.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

