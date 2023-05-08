Obituary: Cheri Lynn McWhorter
April 18, 1964 – March 21, 2023
Cheri Lynn McWhorter was born on April 18, 1964 in Rock Springs, WY. She passed away unexpectedly on March 21st, 2023 in Casper WY.
Cheri was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia (Jones) McWhorter, her grandparents Dick & Elsa (Forster) Jones Jr. and Lesle & Sue (Kitchen) McWhorter.
She is survived by her father Thomas McWhorter of Yampa, CO, sister Donna McWhorter (Matt Housley), nieces Jordan Colaizzi & Jaime (Colaizzi) Tedford (Ben) & grand-niece Evelyn.
Cheri loved the sun, her family, her dogs and her nieces. Her family moved around quite a bit while she was growing up, but Yampa, CO was always “home base”. After graduating from Arizona State University she resided in the state for several years while working. She lived mostly between Colorado and Arizona as an adult.
Cheri will be missed by her family and her friends from many cities/states.
Her family will have a Celebration of Life this summer, date and time to be determined.
