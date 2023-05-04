Obituary: Anne Elizabeth Conner

Anne Elizabeth Conner

March 24, 1966 – April 28, 2023

Anne Elizabeth Conner, 57, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas. Cremation with inurnment at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois at a future date.

Anne was born on March 24, 1966 in Midland, Michigan to Gary Lee and Donna Sue Sprouse (Green) but lived in many places including Laguna Nigel, CA, Elgin Ill, and Hong Kong. Anne’s family moved to Overland Park, KS in 1982. Anne graduated from Blue Valley High School in Stanley Kansas in 1984. She earned an associates of arts degree in dental hygiene at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely CO. in may of 1990.

On September 1st 1990, Anne married Richard (Dick) Conner in Craig Colorado. Anne worked as a dental hygienist for over 20 years serving the Yampa Valley in both Craig and Steamboat Springs. Anne was a loyal friend, wife, daughter, sister, and granny. She was a beautiful woman, talented, fun and will be sorely missed.

Anne is survived by her husband Richard of Spring Hill, Kansas (formerly Craig Colorado); parents Gary and Sue Sprouse, Overland Park, Kansas; children Danielle Elizabeth Conner, St. Petersburg, Florida and Brady Lee Conner, Alamosa, Colorado; stepson Alex Ryan Conner, Los Feliz, California; brother Gregory Herbert Sprouse, Hugo, Minnesota (formerly Overland Park, Kansas); granddaughter Eloise Elizabeth Conner, St. Petersburg, Florida; mother in law Wanda Conner, Heavener, Oklahoma, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.