Man arrested outside Steamboat grocery store after police find meth, cocaine in vehicle

Alexander Wilson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man was arrested on multiple felonies Monday, March 9, after police found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle outside a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Alexander Wilson, 44, faces seven criminal charges, including four felony drug charges, two misdemeanor drug charges and one charge for possessing drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a woman in distress outside the grocery store. When officers spoke with her, she said she did not feel safe and needed to go to the hospital.

In the arrest report, one of the officers stated the woman has been known to use controlled substances and has a prescription for Suboxone, which is used to help people with opioid addiction. The woman told police she had not taken Suboxone that day but admitted to using drugs earlier inside Wilson’s car.

She described Wilson as her friend and said he was in the parking lot of the grocery store.

As police were speaking with the woman, Wilson approached and asked if she was OK. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters arrived soon after and took the woman to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, officers questioned Wilson. The man said he was unsure what caused the woman’s distress but assured police he did not harm her or hold her against her will, according to the affidavit. Wilson said he did not know if the woman had taken drugs that day.

As the conversation continued, police noticed Wilson making incoherent remarks and getting confused.

Officers asked Wilson for permission to search his vehicle, but he refused. They requested a drug-sniffing K-9 from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, which gave a positive indication that drugs were inside Wilson’s vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officials found several illicit substances, including 7.2 grams of meth, 6.8 grams of MDMA and about 1 gram of cocaine, according to the affidavit. They also found multiple plastic bags with trace amounts of a white, powdery substance, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

After searching Wilson’s pockets, police also found an oxycodone pill, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Wilson around 3 p.m. and booked him into the Routt County Jail.

Wilson has since been released on a $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

