Low Country Kitchen closes it’s doors after five years in Steamboat Springs

Low County Kitchen announced earlier this week that it will be closing it doors in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Low County Kitchen has been the favorite stop for those with a craving for down home, southern fried chicken since 2014. But a note attached to the front door of the restaurant this week greeted customers with the sobering news that the business was closed.

“It is with our deepest regrets to let you know that the doors at Low Country Kitchen will not be reopening,” the note from owners Brian and Katy Vaughn said. “After a record-breaking winter in a beautiful new home the future of Low was looking amazing. Unfortunately, a restructuring of the company failed and kept us from keeping the doors at 207 Ninth Street open.”

Low County Kitchen was opened in 2014 by the Vaughns and was a fixture on Lincoln Avenue until early last winter when the business was moved to a new location at 207 Ninth Street.

The space had become available after Cloverdale closed it’s doors in September of 2018. At the time, Low owner Brian Vaughn was excited about the new space and the possibility for success.

But in February, the Vaughns closed the Low County Kitchen location in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood at 1575 Boulder St. A. Customers in Steamboat Springs got the message earlier this week when a note was posted on the front door of the Ninth Street location.

“We are extremely grateful for our fabulous staff and for the wonderful support from this community over many years,” they said in an email statement. “We love you, Steamboat, and will miss you greatly.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.