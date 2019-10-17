Honey Stinger to receive statewide philanthropy award

A cyclist competes in the Steamboat Stinger Bike Race this year on Emerald Mountain.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Honey Stinger has a long-held tradition of offering support to local organizations, and next month, at an awards luncheon in Denver, the Steamboat Springs-based business will be recognized as part of National Philanthropy Day.

“I think it’s always nice to be recognized for a lot of hard work that we put toward the Steamboat Stinger, which is kind of our big event, that allows us to support Partners in Routt County and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps,” said Sara Tlamka, brand director for Honey Stinger. “But I don’t think we do it for the recognition. I think we do it because we believe in the partnerships that we have with both those organizations. We just want to give back to our community and support all the local events in everything that we do.”

Partners nominated Honey Stinger for the 2019 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Small Business Award. The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and the Steamboat Springs Chamber also submitted letters outlining the company’s culture of giving.

“Small businesses face many challenges in rural Colorado. Despite struggles with a lack of employee affordable housing, the high cost of living, limited transportation and spotty internet connection, Honey Stinger is committed to serving its employees and community,” said Partners Executive Director Michelle Petix. “Their philanthropic impact is truly felt throughout the area, both through monetary donations and the support of employee volunteerism.

“The positive impact Honey Stinger and its other companies have had on our community cannot be overstated,” Petix added. “They are very deserving of this recognition and serve as an example of how a business’ success can be as sweet as honey while energizing the entire community.”

Honey Stinger donates its energy products as prizes and snacks for numerous charity special events. Those events include Partners Amazing Race, Tour de Steamboat, Steamboat Marathon, Steamboat Mountain Soccer Tournament and others.

The annual Steamboat Stinger bike and trail race has grown into a huge event that raises money for nonprofits, including Partners. Tlamka said the entire Honey Stinger staff, along with employees from Big Agnes and BAP, dedicates countless hours to make the event successful. Petix said the money and support goes a long ways for Partners, which serves over 800 youth annually through the organization’s community-based, school-based and peer mentoring programs.

Colorado’s National Philanthropy Day was created by the Association of Fundraising Professionals to recognize the contributions of philanthropists and celebrate the individuals and organizations making meaningful changes.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.