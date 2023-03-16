Hayden resident’s take on a Dr. Seuss classic hits the stage this weekend

A Hayden resident's take on Dr. Seuss' “The Sneetches” will be brought to life by Routt County youth this weekend.

Janie Christensen/Courtesy photo

Spanning two free shows in two nights, Routt County children ages 7 to 15 will be performing “The Sneetches,” a musical adapted from the Dr. Seuss story featuring showtunes with lyrics written by Hayden resident Janie Christensen.

Christensen is also directing the play, and she hopes the performance will help bolster the local offerings and appetite for community theater.

“As much as I love skiing, I would love to see a little bit more entertainment out here, I guess,” Christensen said.

The show will feature 14 children, plus an adult narrator and Christensen in a small role. The shows start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, and Christensen said to expect a runtime of about 45 minutes to an hour. The free performances will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1155 Central Park Drive.

The musical is based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story of the Sneetches, a yellow bipedal birdlike species that is divided between those who have stars on their bellies and those who don’t, invoking themes of discrimination and prejudice.

For Christensen, she sees community theater as an opportunity to support children in the arts and help them shine. She said it’s good to offer kids a variety of activities in addition to the outdoor sports Steamboat Springs is known for.

“I love opportunities that are easy to support kids in what they’re doing,” Christensen said. “This is sometimes an easier thing to support than in their competitions and stuff. And maybe it’s nice to have a break from something that’s competitive and just kind of be a spotlight, you know, and have a spotlight experience.”

She said working with the kids has been a rewarding experience, especially because she feels she’s offering them something different.

“It’s been kind of fun to see them try something new and actually enjoy it, you know, something that’s kind of outside the regular recreational activities that everyone does,” Christensen said. “And so that’s been kind of fun to see evolve.”