Forest Service to host open house for increased fees in Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests

The U.S. Forest Service will host public open houses in mid-July to discuss a proposal for new and increased fees at 93 recreation site locations across the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests.

The Forest Service says the events are meant to solicit public feedback, provide site-specific information and encourage one-on-one conversations. Open houses will be held at local Forest Service Ranger District offices from 4-7 p.m. on the following dates:

• July 11 — Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office, 2171 Highway 130, Saratoga, Wyoming.

• July 12 — Parks Ranger District Office, 100 Main St., Walden.

• July 13 — Douglas Ranger District Office, 2250 E Richards St., Douglas, Wyoming.

• July 17 — Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, Wyoming.

• July 18 — Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District Office, 925 Weiss Drive, Steamboat Springs.

• July 19 — Yampa Ranger District Office, 300 Roselawn Ave., Yampa.

The proposal involves many types of visitor experiences, so the open house events are structured to accommodate a wide variety of public questions and site-specific interest. The public may stop by at any point during the scheduled time to interact with Forest Service staff.

This fee proposal will aid the developed recreation sites on both the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests in Wyoming and Colorado. The full fee proposal across both states, includes 52 campgrounds, 17 cabins/lookouts, seven group campsites and 17 day-use sites.

To see all aspects of the fee proposal and to provide comments, the Forest Service’s story map and select “Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.” Comments can be submitted online or via mail. The comment period will end Nov. 1.

Feedback can be emailed to sm.fs.mbrrecfees@usda.gov or sent to the MBRTB Forest Service, Attention: Kristi Murphy, 2468 Jackson Street, Laramie, WY 82070.